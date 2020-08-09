TRIED & TESTED: I used ghd's new 'volumising' hot brush on my thin hair. Here's my verdict.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellness. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Lifestyle Editor Tamara Davis road tested the new ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush.

According to market research, we all have a lack of trust in volumising products. Sprays and tools designed to 'add body' and 'lift' get their fair share of side-eye, especially from thin-haired girls like me, because we know that our hair does not want to be voluminous. Hairdressers tell us this over and over:

"The curls will drop."

"You need these choppy layers because your hair is so fine."

Is it any wonder we're sceptical?

Ask your thick-haired girlfriends whether they've ever considered lack of volume an issue and they'll tell you a flat-out no. But do I wish I had a bouncy, full-of-body mane rather than the limp, slightly sad strands I have to wash every day? Yeah, I do.

So when ghd told me they were releasing a volumising hot brush promising "two times more volume from root to tip," I gave them my side eye...then obviously asked to try it. Because if that sh*t works, I'm not saying no.

﻿They also have pedigree in the area of hot brushes. Their straightening hot brush released last year, The ghd Glide, sold out in hours, and has received almost unanimously glowing reviews.

What is the ghd Rise Volumising Hot Brush and how does it work?

Launched on August 1, the latest tool from ghd is the brand's first smart volumising hot brush, claiming to add volume that lifts up from the roots and creates body through the hair to give you added bounce and fullness.

The ghd Rise, and root lift spray. Image: Supplied.