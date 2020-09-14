From a toilet accident to a racy pregnancy: 5 women's stories of embracing the 'awkward'.

I went for two years not wearing jeans. Two lots of winters. Not to mention the in-between seasons where a 'dressy top and jeans' is pretty much the standard uniform for a night out.

Why, you might ask? Because I had outgrown mine. If I laid down flat on my bed and sucked in like I was removing all of the oxygen out of my body I could do them up, just.

But when I stood up I had more than a muffin top, it was more like a parachute top. Not to mention the difficulty in breathing or sitting problem.

So, I created my very own private jeans protest. I wasn't allowed to wear jeans until I could comfortably wear my own.

This year, after a month of winter I had finally had enough. I just wanted to wear some jeans. So, I went to a shop and found some stretchy, high-waisted jeans in the next size up and bought two pairs in different colours. I felt amazing. All that angst, all that self-punishment because I didn't want to buy the next size up.

Really ridiculous when the only person who sees the size tag is me. Also, we are all so much more than a size tag.

Now I tell anyone who listens: "Just buy the bigger jeans."

Image: Supplied.

There are lots of little moments like this that we face as women, every day. Little moments where we second-guess ourselves just because of something natural about our bodies that society likes to make 'awkward'.