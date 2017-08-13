Parents whose babies died of whooping cough urge others: "Get the facts about immunisation."

Catherine and Greg Hughes know all to well the dangers of vaccination complacency and refusal.

When their son Riley died at four-weeks-old from whooping cough in 2015, he was too young to be immunised against the preventable disease and relied on protection from the community.

“I want all pregnant mums to know, it’s so important to have a booster when you are pregnant to protect not just you but your baby against whooping cough,” Catherine says.

"It’s so effective and to be able to give your baby the gift of immunity before your baby is even born is a miracle, it’s amazing."

While pregnant with Riley, Catherine didn't know she could ask for a booster as the scheme reccomending it had not yet been announced.

And that's why she and husband Greg have joined the federal government's new $5.5 million campaign to encourage parents to vaccinate their children - so that through awareness and education, other parents can be spared the same heartache.

A video of the pair telling Riley's story features alongside facts about vaccination programs and other resources on the website Get The Facts about Immunisation, launched on Sunday.

There, parents can find out why it's so important to immunise their children, as well as how to know if their child is up to date.

The website also features another heartbreaking story from parents David and Toni McCaffery, who lost their four-week-old daughter Dana to whooping cough in 2009. They lived in an area with low immunisation rates.