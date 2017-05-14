The hidden messages in Get Out that no one noticed.

If you’ve already watched Get Out, Jordan Peele’s genre-bending horror parody film, you’re probably in awe of his ability to simultaneously scare you, make you laugh, and force you to have a good, hard look at the state of race relations in 2017.

If you haven’t watched it – please stop reading – this post definitely contains spoilers.

Get Out is unlike any film we’ve seen in the past and it’s the kind of movie experience that’ll follow you around for weeks – leading you to want more.

And we’ve got more. Throughout the movie – Peele cleverly scattered little clues that foretell Chris’s fate – if you’re smart enough to pick them up.

And honestly – we weren’t – but here they are:

The music in the opening credits is even more foreboding than we originally thought.

In an interview with GQ, the film's director, Jordan Peele, explained that the Swahili song “Sikiliza Kwa Wahenga” that played at the start of the movie contains a hidden message for Chris.

"The words are issuing a warning to Chris," he said. "The whole idea of the movie is ‘Get out!’—it’s what we’re screaming at the character on-screen. They go, ‘Brother, brother,’ in English, and then something to the effect of, ‘Watch your back. Something’s coming, and it ain’t good.’ ”

Rose isn't defending Chris when she argues with the cop, she's making sure there's no paper trial.

When the cop asks to see Chris's ID after the car accident, Rose stands up for him and pretty much accuses the cop of being racist. But what she's actually doing is ensuring there's no proof of her and Chris being together before his inevitable disappearance.