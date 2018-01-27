'Out of all the Oscar-nominated films, this is the one you really need to see.'

If you see one Oscar-nominated film this year, make sure it’s Get Out.

Get Out is a one-of-a-kind movie. The low-budget horror film, directed by Comedy Central’s Jordan Peele, has far exceeded critic expectations in receiving four Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

It’s a comedy-horror that so deftly deals with complex social issues, you’ll find yourself thinking about it weeks – if not months – after you’ve watched it.

Get Out isn’t a slasher film, it’s rarely gory, and it has nothing to do with any haunted houses built on ancient Indian burial grounds.

Instead, it’s the kind of horror movie that subtly builds up a sense of foreboding, keeping you on edge right up until the final scene, when all the pieces of the puzzle fall into place.

Get Out takes an often played-out scenario, that of a white girl introducing her African American boyfriend to her parents, and completely flips it on its head.

Daniel and Rose are your average New York couple. They live in a loft apartment, have a wide circle of friends, and feel relatively safe in their lefty, hipster, millennial bubble.

That is until Rose takes Daniel home to meet her parents at their estate in upstate New York.

Before they leave, Rose admits that she hasn’t told her parents that Daniel is black. “They’re not racists” she reassures him, adding that her father would have voted Obama in for a third term if he could have.

But from the very first moment that Rose’s parents, Missy and Dean, meet Daniel on the front steps of their sprawling mansion, something doesn’t feel quite right.