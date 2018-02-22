You know you’re really the boss of your life when you pimp out your number plate.

I have a confession. I’m obsessed with personalising things. Call it a nostalgic throwback to the days of primary school, but I can’t help it. I want my name on everything. And I mean everything.

My dressing gown has my name on it, as does my bath towel. (An added bonus as it means no-one can nick it and claim they didn’t know it was mine!) My passport cover has my initials on it and I’ve finally placed an order for a phone case emblazoned with my name. Just in case, you know, I forget.

But the pièce de résistance? My car. Yes, my car has my surname as its numberplate. I couldn’t resist. It’s far more subtle than you’d expect and not only does it indicate that it is 100 percent mine, it also makes it far easier to spot when I forget where I parked in the shopping centre, which happens far more often than it should.

It’s also a great way to mark any significant milestones (and far less painful than getting a tattoo).

Don’t believe me? Here are six times in life that are perfectly marked by a personalised number plate. With myPlates, finding the perfect one for you in NSW has never been easier (and sorry to other states, the plates below are only available to NSW-registered drivers).

1. You've got a new car.

Congratulations! Great choice. Welcoming a new car baby into the family is the perfect time to get yourself some new, personally chosen number plates. Think of it as a birth certificate for your beloved vehicle. You could incorporate your nickname for your car or put your own name on it (see above for reasons why this could actually be very practical!) Or perhaps colour those letters in hot pink or throw a vintage frame around the plate? Welcome to your new wheels.