Georgia Love has some strong feelings about Sophie Monk as the next Bachelorette.

Hours after the announcement that Australian entertainment icon Sophie Monk is set to be the 2017 leading lady of The Bachelorette, former contender Georgia Love has weighed in on the news.

Speaking to Mamamia on the red carpet of the TV Week Logies on Sunday night, Love said, “I think she’ll be absolutely brilliant.”

georgia love sophie monk
Lee Elliott and Georgia Love at the 2017 Logies. Source: Getty.

The 28-year-old, who was accompanied by Lee Elliott, the bachelor she met on the show last year, continued, "I think she'll be so much fun and I think the guys have probably got ... I feel sorry for the guys on my season. They probably much would have preferred Sophie Monk!

"They probably much would have preferred Sophie Monk!" Love said laughing.

Politely disagreeing, Elliott replied, "Hardly, I wouldn't!" before adding, "She'll be very entertaining. She'll be the second best bachelorette."

Aww, you guys.

Listen: Georgia Love speaks to Mia Freedman on No Filter. Post continues... 

Will we be having this conversation with Monk and her very own bachie on the 2018 Logies red carpet?

Just maybe!









