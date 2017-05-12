Georgia Love is preparing to face her first Mother's Day without her mum.

For former Bachelorette Georgia Love, this year’s Mother’s Day is going to be the hardest she’s ever had to face: it’s the first one she’ll be celebrating without our her beloved mother, Belinda, by her side.

Her mum was just 60 years old when she passed away 24 hours after the final episode of Love’s Bachelorette season went to air last year.

She'd been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just six months earlier.

Speaking to Stellar magazine in an interview that will be released this Sunday, 28-year-old Love says the day that's meant to be a celebration of motherhood is "too much to fathom".

The date also marks another significant point in her mother's health battle: a year ago, Belinda had surgery to remove the tumour.

But there's one person who will be by Georgia's side this Mother's Day: her partner, Lee Elliot.