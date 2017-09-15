Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.

IT’S FINALLY THE WEEKEND, GLORIOUS READER PEOPLE.
Thank. Jesus.
Without further ado, here’s the celebrity gossip you definitely don’t need to know, but want to…
1. Ex-Bachelorette Georgia Love used last night’s Bachelor finale to share a very important message
While all eyes were glued to Channel 10’s The Bachelor finale last night, Georgia Love used her platform and the occasion to share a very important message, with a very important video.
“Because every bachelor and bachelorette deserves their own finale. Please, please vote yes,” she wrote, alongside a video produced by the Vote Yes campaign.
Because, if you haven’t heard: love is love is love. And Love herself is right: every bachelor and bachelorette does deserve their own finale.
