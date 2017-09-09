A year ago, Bachelorette‘s Georgia Love was celebrating her mother’s birthday at her favourite place, Villa St Maxime on the French Riviera.

In 2017, things look a little different.

A year after she started dating plumber Lee Elliott, the pair have been travelling around Italy and France (with a surprise stopover to the place they first declared their love in Singapore) to celebrate Georgia’s birthday and the wedding of a close friend.

But the 29-year-old also revealed a more family-focused reason behind the trip: to remember her mum, Belinda, who passed away just 24 hours after the final episode of Love’s Bachelorette season went to air last year.

With her sister and father by her side, Georgia shared a snap on Instagram, telling her fans that her “family photo looks a little different this year”.

Our family photo looks a little different this year ❤️???? We should be here celebrating your birthday as we were last year, instead we’ve left a piece of you to rest in your favourite “happy place”. One of the hardest days yet, we miss you so much Maman A post shared by GEORGIA LOVE (@georgiealove) on Sep 7, 2017 at 11:56pm PDT

“We should be here celebrating your birthday as we were last year, instead we’ve left a piece of you to rest in your favourite ‘happy place’,” she captioned the photo, adding the day was “one of the hardest yet”.

“We miss you so much Maman,” she wrote.