Why both Georgia Love and Lee Elliott have just one nail painted blue right now.

October is Polished Man month. Starting October 1, you will (hopefully) see many a man dressed normally, hair as it always is, but one with one subtle difference: A streak of blue nail polish on one finger.
The Bachelorette’s Georgia Love and her partner Lee Elliott are both involved, with Elliott posting an image to Instagram yesterday announcing: “I am proud to be a Polished Man.”
In the photograph, both he and Love are wearing blue on their third fingernails all in the name of protecting children from domestic violence.