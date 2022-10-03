George Clooney was happy being a bachelor. A phone call from his agent changed everything.

Before George Clooney met his wife Amal, he was convinced he'd live out the rest of his days as a bachelor.

Then at 52, a phone call from his agent changed everything.

His agent said: "I met this woman who is coming to your house, who you’re going to marry."

That woman was human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin - and Clooney's agent was right.

"It really worked out that way," Clooney said on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Video via Mamamia.

But before Clooney found his happy ending, he had a string of failed relationships and a short-lived marriage.

The Ocean's Eleven star dated fellow actor Kelly Preston from 1987 until 1989. At one point, Clooney described their relationship as "the most important thing in my life."