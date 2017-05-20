Prince George and Princess Charlotte are adorable in Pippa Middleton's bridal party.

At around 11:30am, London time, Pippa Middleton walked down the aisle at St Mark’s Church in Englefield to marry James Matthews.

Her sister Kate was in attendance, as were Prince William and Prince Harry, but in the end, there were two other unsuspecting royals who found themselves the talk of Auntie Pippa’s wedding.

A three-year-old Prince George served as pageboy, and a two-year-old Princess Charlotte as junior bridesmaid, and according to photos from the ceremony, it looks like they had some serious work to do.

Prince George wore gold shorts and a white shirt, and held hands with another boy in the bridal procession, while Princess Charlotte, in a white dress with a big pink bow, seemed to find it all a bit confusing, needing mum Kate to help with some flowers.

The royal children's roles were confirmed in April, with a statement from Kensington Palace. There were rumours Kate was worried about George and Charlotte's behaviour, but let's be honest, they were probably untrue.