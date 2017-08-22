The one toy banned from Prince George and Princess Charlotte's playroom.

When you’re a kid, you tend to imagine that being a princess or prince means doing, wearing, eating pretty much whatever you’d like.

But not so for the little British royals.

According to US Weekly, there are some very strict rules in Charlotte and George’s household.

Their folks, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reportedly banned iPads. Yes, the most effective distraction tool in a parent’s arsenal is off limits in the royal playroom.

“They’re very much seen as Mummy and Daddy’s toys, not for children,” a ‘Middleton family insider’ told the tabloid.

“As two people who grew up without gadgets for entertainment themselves, William and Kate are firm believers in toys, outdoor play and encouraging an active imagination.”

A palace source added, “They’re very much a normal family.”

Apparently four-year-old George is obsessed with anything on wheels, while his two-year-old sister loves playing with wooden toys and Disney princesses.

No, she's not conceited.

She just hasn't quite worked out the family business yet.