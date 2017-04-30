Mums share the most extreme tricks they've used to save money.

Frugal tips and tricks are a lazy person’s worst nightmare – saving money certainly isn’t free. Instead, frugal hacks are laced with time-consuming habits of the organised, proving to be far too much effort for some.

But for others? This is where the thrifty folk really shine.

Women took to online parenting forum Mumsnet to share the most frugal tips and tricks they’ve used, or seen others use, to save a buck or two. And, boy are there some seriously outstanding techniques here.

The frugal foodies

Because what’s better than food you didn’t really pay for?

“Someone I know collects sauce sachets from restaurants and uses them to refill his ketchup bottle,” one wrote.

Another added their grandparents have some very… creative ways of getting the most of their milk.

“My grandparents water down the milk to make it go further and they will peg up a teabag to dry out and reuse. I do keep telling them there’s not a war on but they won’t have it. They are actually very comfortably off.”