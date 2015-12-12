Saturday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has heard allegations of genital mutilation taking place in a Sydney boys’ facility.

The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse has heard that many children were severely abused and mutilated at Daruk Training School in Windsor, an institution which homed hundreds of state wards and juvenile offenders from 1960-1991.

According to News.com.au, Gordon Myers, 50, told the commission that he was 13-years-old when he was sent to the institution in 1978. In his submission, he detailed being raped and bashed by a number of staff members on a regular basis over the five years he stayed there.

At one point, Myers explained that one male staff member “didn’t like little boys with foreskins”, and so performed botched, illegal circumcisions on the children at Daruk.

“He cut my penis off,” Mr Myers told the publication.

“I had just turned 13. He took me into the clinic and said ‘we have permission to circumcise you’. I said ‘no you don’t’.

“He knocked me out with a needle and I woke up in the middle of it and there was (a second staff member there as well), I screamed in pain.

“Because I was so tiny, he probably thought, stupidly, ‘don’t give him as much anaesthetic to put him under’.”

Mr Myers explained there was “blood everywhere” and was subsequently sent to Windsor Hospital where a surgeon “sewed (his) penis back on”.

It’s an incident that Myers claims the hospital “covered up”.

A spokeswoman for Hawkesbury District Health Service — the service which replaced Windsor Hospital — told the publication there were no records of the incident expecting they had been destroyed.

“Having checked with our hospital’s Medical Records Department, the records for the old hospital would have been destroyed if the patient had not presented again within a certain period of time,” the spokeswoman commented.