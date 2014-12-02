Update:

In a response to Greens Senator Larissa Waters’ No Gender December Campaign, The Australian published a photo of her daughter in a pink dress to showcase the supposed double standards surrounding the campaign.

The Australian ran an image from Waters’ Facebook account that showed her six-year-old daughter in a pink outfit with her face blacked out, despite being asked not to publish the image by the senator’s lawyers.

Sen. Larissa Waters has responded to the image, saying her campaign is being misrepresented and that there are no double standards involved.

Waters has said her campaign was never about “pink toys or clothes being bad”.

“My objection is to toys being marketed as just for girls or just for boys, for example, many catalogues at Christmas time categorise toys as ‘gifts for boys’ or ‘gifts for girls’,” she said in a statement to The Guardian.

Mamamia previously wrote…

At this time of the year, many of us are buying children’s gifts (or at least planning to before leaving it to the last minute, like me!).

Walking along the starkly separate aisles of pink and blue, it’s pretty obvious which toys are marketed as for girls and which ones are marketed as for boys.

Although it might seem harmless, setting such stark gender roles at such an early age can have long-term impacts on our children.

Toys can influence children’s self-perception, for example, many toys marketed as for girls emphasise the value of female appearance and some toys marketed as for boys normalise violence.

They can also have an impact on future career aspirations and lifestyle choices.

Even though it’s 2014 and many women drive trucks while many men push prams, a lot of toy companies don’t seem to have caught up.

Old-fashioned stereotypes about girls and boys and men and women, perpetuate gender inequality, which feeds into very serious problems such as domestic violence and the gender pay gap.

Such serious problems can seem so far removed from choosing children’s toys, especially to well-meaning friends and family.