My message to those considering gender selection? Be grateful for the baby you do have.

So apparently there are people in the world – the first world – who are depressed about the fact they have several healthy children.

Tragically, these children are all of the same gender and this makes their parents very sad. Depressed even.

Some simply live with this thing called “gender depression”. Others take more drastic and expensive action, subjecting their bodies and bank accounts to incredibly intrusive procedures in order to get a baby with a particular set of genitals.

Because……well, I’m not sure.

We’re talking about this because in an interview published last week, one Sydney mother suffering from ‘gender depression’ spoke of paying $50,000 to have a girl an an overseas clinic because the process of gender selection for non-medical reasons is illegal in Australia.

She describes sobbing in the ultrasound room when pregnant with her second and then her third son after she was told she was having a healthy baby boy and how she became determined to have a girl at any price. Literally. She spoke about feeling taunted by pink clothes in baby shops.

I am broadly supportive of women telling their stories and expressing their feelings about taboo subjects. There are no ‘wrong’ feelings and you can’t help the way you feel about something.

But – and this is a big but – just because one or 100 people feel a certain way, that doesn’t necessarily mean we should encourage it as a society or change our laws to support it.

If anyone should understand this “gender depression” (I have to keep putting it in quote marks because I’m sorry but it just sounds so absurd and makes a mockery of actual depression in my opinion), it’s me.

What’s so wrong with 3 boys, anyway?

I am the mother of three daughters and yes, hand on heart, at various times I did want to have a son. But there are lots of other things I wanted too. I wanted a tall husband but the man I fell madly in love with is shorter than me. I wanted to live in a house near the beach but we cannot afford that. I wanted the novel I wrote to become a best-seller but it never did.