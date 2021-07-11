"Funny for a girl": We need to talk about the gender gap in comedy.

The topic of the 'gender humour gap' is one that I have recently spent (way too much) time thinking about in the spare moments I have alone and with friends.

I understand this idea is not new to us women. Indeed, the plight of the funny female has been discussed in media, research and opinion pieces since the day women, feminism and comedy intersected.

For my generation, in our early 20s now, this would seem to be the golden era for female comedy.

But the issue is often grossly underestimated. Humour is power, a sign of intelligence and confidence, and sexist cultural gender norms continue to play a huge part in the mainstream perception of 'funny'.

It all started from this one moment.

About a month ago, I was sitting in a group of mostly male friends. One of my guy friends had taken the stage to tell a story about a funny rumour he'd heard through the grapevine. Everyone was entranced, with all eyes and attentiveness on him.

In this moment, I recognised the anecdote.

I was someone who had actually witnessed the event, and, having successfully told this story in exchange for a few laughs to my girlfriends earlier, thought this could be my time to shine.

After all, I hadn’t proved myself as a worthy 'funny girl' yet.

Taking a leap, I interrupted slightly and began to tell the version that, in my head, was going to be better. Not only because I was there, but because I considered myself a pretty hilarious story teller.

As soon as I made this decision, I regretted it.