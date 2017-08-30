The year is 2017 and women who can act to the point of winning multiple awards for their talent are still not deemed as enough in the eyes of Hollywood movie studios ,unless they come in on the scales under a certain size.

That’s the lived experience of British actress Gemma Arterton, anyway.

Speaking to Deborah Francis-White on The Guilty Feminist podcast about an on-set experience she had while filming in Morocco once, the 31-year-old recalled a time that a major film studio she was contracted to became so concerned with her physical appearance that "they flew someone out overnight that gave up their whole life to be with me and be my personal trainer."

Following the arrival of the trainer, her regime became the stuff of brutal, lycra-clad nightmares.

“They’d [the studio] measure me and they’d call up the personal trainer at, like, nine at night, going: ‘Is she in the gym? And if she isn’t, why isn’t she in the gym?’"