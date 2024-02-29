EXPLAINER: What we're being told about a ceasefire in Gaza.

US President Joe Biden says he hopes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas can take effect by March 4.

Asked when he hoped such a deal could be finalised, he said: "Well, I hope by the end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that they're close. They're close. They're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire."

Talks towards a deal have resumed at the specialist level in Qatar, which is the main mediator, along with Egypt.

The ceasefire would pause hostilities and allow for remaining hostages to be released.

Biden claimed that Israel has agreed to halt military activities in Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins on the evening of March 10 and ends on the evening of April 9.

The draft proposal would reportedly allow hospitals and bakeries in Gaza to be repaired and 500 aid trucks to enter the enclave every day. It remains the most serious attempt in weeks to end the war that reignited in October last year.

The draft also reportedly states Hamas would free 40 Israeli hostages including women, children under 19, elderly over 50 and the sick, while Israeli would release about 400 Palestinian prisoners and will not re-arrest them.

Israel and Hamas as well as Qatari mediators have all sounded notes of caution though about progress towards a truce in the Gaza Strip.