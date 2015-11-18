Richard and Cormac are the first gay couple to marry in Ireland.

The question was popped two years ago.

In some much needed good news, the first gay couple has officially wed at a ceremony on Tuesday.

Richard Dowling, a 35-year-old barrister from Dublin, proposed to Cormac Gollogly, also 35 from Athlone, two years ago, according to Irish Times.

Irish Times reported that he had proposed “on a beach in Sitges in Spain two years ago on a September night ablaze with a fireworks and Cormac had immediately accepted his proposal and they have been planning this day ever since”.

In order to be the first same sex couple to marry in Ireland, they had to wed in a waiting room outside the registrar office at Clonmel Community Care Centre, rather than in a more traditional setting, but hey, they don’t look like they cared.