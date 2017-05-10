We now know what led to Alan Joyce's pie to the face. And we're not impressed.

The man who shoved a lemon meringue pie into Alan Joyce’s face isn’t a disgruntled frequent flyer but a devout Christian who objects to the CEO using Qantas to promote gay marriage.

Tony Overheu read a statement on Perth radio station 6PR in which he criticised Qantas and other companies including Airbnb, Wesfarmers and Holden for promoting same-sex marriage, which he described as “corporate bullying aimed at social engineering”.

It has been reported by News Ltd that Mr Overheu is a former Nationals candidate, senior member of the Church of Christ national director of the WA branch of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International.

The Qantas boss had a cream pie shoved in his face while speaking to a packed business breakfast in Perth.

He was less than two minutes into a speech to 500 executives at Perth’s exclusive Hyatt Regency hotel on Tuesday when a man in a suit appeared from behind a curtain on the podium and smeared the pie all over his face.

At the time, the culprit didn’t reveal his motive as security pounced and led him away to be arrested while the multi-millionaire CEO was left with an almighty mess all over his face and suit jacket.