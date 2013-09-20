Friday's news in under 2 minutes.

BREAKING: The Chicago Tribune is reporting that twelve people, including a three-year-old child, have been injured in a shooting at a basketball court on the city’s south side. Nine of the injured are in a critical condition.

According to a source, the three-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the face.

Police do not yet have the gunman in custody.

The is the second gun-related massacre the country has seen this week, following the killing of 12 people in a Washington DC Navy Yard earlier this year.

1. The ACT Legislative Assembly has introduced legislation to make gay marriage legal for the first time in Australia. The ACT’s Marriage Equality Bill will now be debated and is expected to be passed in October.

The Bill received a standing ovation from the public gallery when it was tabled;

it represents a change that is long overdue. However, Prime Minister Tony Abbott has already indicated that there might be a federal veto of the legislation, if it is successfully passed by the assembly.

Tony Abbott said he would confer with Attorney-General George Brandis to find out “precisely how far the ACT can go on this.” “As you know, under the Constitution the Commonwealth has responsibility for marriage and (Senator Brandis) will be seeking advice on precisely how far that extends,” the Prime Minister said.