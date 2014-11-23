His best friend told him he was gay. The response was perfect.

By MATILDA RUDD

Twitter user @paleveil posted an amazing conversation her 13-year-old brother had with his best friend to Twitter. She wrote, “this convo between my brother and his best friend just warms my heart so much. And they’re only 13.”

You see, @paleveil’s brother is gay.

He hasn’t admitted it to his parents. He feels completely isolated and embarrassed. He’s basically having all the normal reactions any 13-year-old boy would have to a situation he doesn’t understand or see as ‘normal.’

But he is normal.

So when he told his best friend about his feelings, his closest buddy had the best response.

A response you would hope that every young person hears when they comes out for the first time.

First there was fear.

And then there was the confession.

And finally, acceptance. Sweet, sweet acceptance.

This is how you should respond. Every time.

What did you think of the exchange?