The gastro outbreak on Australia's east coast has hit a popular cruise ship.

A gastro outbreak along Australia’s east coast has also been detected on a cruise ship.

A Metro North Public Health Unit spokeswoman said there were “at least 91 cases of gastro” on board a ship that docked in Brisbane on Thursday morning.

“We have been advised that on-board testing has found norovirus to be the cause of the illness,” she said in a statement.

Princess Cruises confirmed the spread on board the Sun Princess in a statement on Thursday.

A spokesman said the first case of gastro was reported on day one of the cruise, which left from Brisbane.

“Consistent with current public health alerts that norovirus and influenza are widespread in the general community in NSW, Victoria and Queensland respectively, proactive and successful steps were taken on board Sun Princess to limit any spread of the illness,” he said.

The spokesman said the crew conducted a “deep cleansing” of the ship on Thursday ahead of its turnaround, resulting in a slight delay in its departure.

News of the outbreak came just hours after Queensland Health confirmed "two frail residents" at a Regis aged care facility in Brisbane had died.

A Regis spokeswoman said while one of the patients had gastro, it wasn't clear whether the second patient had also been suffering from the bug.