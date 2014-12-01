Gary Sweet, 57, has announced that he and his partner of nine years, Nadia Dyall, are expecting a child. Soon.
Gary, who is currently starring in successful Aussie drama House Husbands, has two children to two of his three ex-wives. That’s confusing so we’ll spell it out for you.
Gary + first wife Lenore Smith = no children.
Gary + second wife Jill Miller = Sophie and Frank Sweet (Frank is also an actor).
Gary + third wife Johanna Griggs = Jesse James Sweet and Joe Buster Sweet.
Gary + partner Nadia Dyall = new baby.
Despite his practice, Gary doesn’t rate himself too highly as a Dad, as he told Woman’s Day. “I’d give myself a five or six out of 10. I wish I was better. I try to be as good a father as I can be when I see them, but I often don’t see my younger ones as much as I like to.”
Fortunately, things between him and Nadia look pretty solid.
This is them at the Myer Collections Launch:
This is them at the 2012 AACTA Awards:
See? Solid. Arms around each other and everything.
Congratulations to Gary and Nadia. It’s lucky that there can never be too many Sweet people in the world.
