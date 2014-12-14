'House Husbands' star welcomes his fifth baby.

We’re used to seeing him be a father to four different children (across three different relationships) on ‘House Husbands’. And now art is imitating life for actor Gary Sweet, as he has welcomed another baby into the world.

Sweet, 57, has now become a father for the fifth time, with partner of nine years, Nadia Dyall, 32.

Gary and Nadia.

The pair were seen loading their gorgeous newborn into a car yesterday, though have chosen not to reveal the gender of the baby just yet.

Gary, who is currently starring in successful Aussie drama House Husbands, already has four children to two of his three ex-wives:

Gary + first wife Lenore Smith = no children. Gary + second wife Jill Miller = Sophie and Frank Sweet (Frank is also an actor). Gary + third wife Johanna Griggs = Jesse James Sweet and Joe Buster Sweet. Gary + partner Nadia Dyall = new baby.

Despite his practice, Gary doesn’t rate himself too highly as a Dad yet, telling Woman’s Day. “I’d give myself a five or six out of 10. I wish I was better. I try to be as good a father as I can be when I see them, but I often don’t see my younger ones as much as I like to.”

We’re glad he’s been given another shot at the whole fatherhood gig. Congratulations to the happy new parents.