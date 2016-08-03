This Gap Kids catalogue has made a lot of people very very mad.

A Gap Kids advertisement sent to the retail store’s UK customers has caused quite the commotion on social media with many people accusing the ad of both sexism and bad spelling.

The ad, which Mashable reports was first shared on Twitter by user Sabrina Golonka (@PsychScientists), features two images, one of a little boy and one of a little girl modeling Gap Kids clothing. So, what’s the problem?

Well, The little boy is seen modeling grey sweat pants and a navy blue t-shirt with an image of Albert Einstein headlined, "The Little Scholar: Your future starts here". The little girl is pictured modeling a cream sweater with the Gap 'G' logo, black pants, and sparkly cat ears with the headline, "The Social Butterfly: Chambray shirts + logo sweaters are the talk of the playground".