Game of Thrones: the cheat-sheet.

By ROSIE WATERLAND AND JAMILA RIZVI

Game of Thrones. GAME. OF. THRONES.

You either watch every episode and love it, or you’ve never seen it before.

There is no in between.

Here at the Mamamia office, we’re split. Jamila, Melissa and Rosie LOOOVE Game of Thrones. Everyone else wonders what the hell we’re talking about when we say “Arya and The Hound won’t make it to House Frey before the Lannisters stir some shit with Lord Walder.”

And when we each came to the office last week completely traumatised after the Red Wedding, our obsession finally started to raise some questions. Questions that, as is the way with GoT fans (GoT is what the insiders call it), we were only to happy to answer. In detail. Again. And again. And again.

Now we’ve decided it would just be easier to answer all GoT related questions in one easy post (we also just really, REALLY wanted to write about it).

1. Um… What is it actually about?

(Warning GoT fans – we know this will seem waaaay too general to you, but we’re just trying to explain the essence of the show here to get people in. We’re keeping it simple for a reason – DON’T FREAK OUT.)

The show is based on a series of fantasy books (I know, I know – but stick with us), and is basically set in medieval-type times, but with a whole lot of crazy magic shit thrown in.

There are a bunch of kingdoms throughout the land, but there is only one ultimate throne, and whoever sits on it rules everything and everyone.

Each of the kingdoms is ruled by a rich and influential family called a ‘House’, and each of those ‘Houses’ wants to to be the big boss on the big throne – the Iron Throne.

Thus, they are in a constant ‘Game of Thrones’, fighting in wars against each other trying to be on top. Basically, imagine if every state in Australia had a ruling family, and each of those families were constantly at war trying to take over Canberra. Except it’s the year 1400. And there’s dragons.

The scary kicker? While all these Houses are busy with their petty fights over the Iron Throne, an epic army of undead zombie-like ice people are descending on everything, so soon it may not even matter who sits on what chair where. Not if an ice-zombie is eating you.

2. Yeah, I’m not in to fantasy. That sounds crap. Why would I like this show?