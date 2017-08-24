Warning: this post contains spoilers.

One quick look at the brand new pictures from the highly-anticipated season finale of Game of Thrones and it’s easy to think, “Cool, the gang’s all here”.

Except, well… except for the fact they’re not.

Sure, there’s Cersei and Jaime, Jon Snow and Tyrion, Bronn and Theon. Heck, even Grey Worm and Bran make an appearance, even though they’ve had approximately three minutes of screen time between them in six episodes.

But the episode - which is eerily titled The Dragon and the Wolf - seems to be missing a certain Daenerys Targaryen.

For an episode (and really, an entire season) that seems focussed on the budding relationship between Daenerys and Jon Snow (aka, the dragon and the wolf) it's a little odd that she is MIA.

And although her multiple armies and supporters are shown in the trailer for the season seven finale, Daenerys is not.

But alas, fans have come up with a reasonable explanation as to why we are not seeing the Mother of Dragons in sneak peeks just yet.

If Khaleesi were to rock up to her showdown with Cersei on a dragon, it would be the first time a dragon has come to King's Landing. For such a big moment, it's bound to be something the showrunners want to keep under wraps.