Holy Starks: The next episode of Game of Thrones has been leaked online.

With AAP.

Winter may have taken a long time to finally arrive in Westeros (think six entire seasons), but there’s one thing Game of Thrones related that fans won’t be waiting for any longer: the next episode in the latest season.

Links to the fourth episode of the show’s seventh season, called The Spoils of War, were posted on a discussion board on Reddit.

Shortly after the link appeared, however, it was removed, with a message stating the post “violated GoogleDrive’s [terms of service]”.

Earlier this week, the TV network giant experienced a massive hack of their systems, in which upcoming episodes and scripts from many of their original series were shared online.

The latest hack, however, is not believed to be related, and was instead stolen from one of HBO's international partners, Star India.

A spokesperson for the network, which receives episodes from HBO in advance of their air dates, confirmed the leak.