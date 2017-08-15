Gotta love Game of Thrones fans – they’re always coming up with elaborate, meticulously researched theories about the hit HBO show. Some, like the Jon Snow is Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark’s son theory, have even turned out to be true.

But the latest fan theory doing the rounds proposes something we desperately don’t want to believe.

A YouTube video posted by channel ‘Game of Theories’ suggests that Bran Stark – the innocent-boy-turned-Three-Eyed Raven – may have a very big role to play in the show’s finale. And not as a hero.

The video’s creator suggests that Bran, who now experiences time in a completely different way to the rest of his Westorosians, may enter the mind of the man who became the very first White Walker to try to stop the Children of the Forest from creating the army of the undead. And then get stuck that way.

Basically, he suggests that Bran will become the show’s greatest villain: The Night King.

And before you chalk this up to being absurd, ponder over the Game of Theories’ reasoning. The narrator suggests that Bran gets a taste for time-travel knowing that when he has visions of the past he also may have the ability to alter them as evidenced by “Hold The Door” Hodor. He would then try to time-travel, by controlling the minds of people in the past, to try to prevent the apocalypse, eventually leading him to try to stop the creation of the White Walkers and fail miserably.

The video’s creator adds that if you watch back the scene in the season six episode where Bran learns how the White Walkers were created, the positioning of the man being turned into the Night King mirrors Bran’s as the dragon glass is plunged into his heart.