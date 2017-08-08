"The latest Game of Thrones episode reminded me what I've always known about TV."

Game of Thrones’ most recent episode will likely go down as one of the best in the entire series.

It had sexual tension in a cave. A family reunion. Brandon Stark’s general… creepiness. But most surprisingly, it had a battle scene I actually cared about.

I usually find battle scenes drawn out, alienating and slightly boring. There’s something about armies of thousands of men and the use of weapons that I can’t quite relate to. But last night’s was different.

Last night, there was a Drogon.

You see, Drogon is one of Daenerys Targaryen's three dragons. She's raised them since they were eggs. This is the first time any of them have participated in battle, and oh goodness, Drogon did a very good job. He did lots of fire breathing and destruction, etc.

For some context (lol, the idea of providing context for a Game of Thrones scene is giving me legitimate anxiety), this battle was between the Dothraki army - who are fighting for Daenerys - and the Lannister army - who are fighting for Cersei.

It begins with a Lannister army, led by Jaime Lannister, preparing to head back to Kings Landing.

But then there's an eerie silence. The birds stop chirping. Something is coming.

The wild Dothraki's - brandishing unusual weapons and riding on horseback - descend upon the battleground. Then, to the amazement of thousands and thousands of men, a dragon flies above them, obliterating sections of the Lannister army with fire.

On the dragon's back, is Daenerys.