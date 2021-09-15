While Gabrielle Union struggled to get pregnant, her husband had a baby with another woman.

This post deals with miscarriage and might be triggering for some readers.

Gabrielle Union has lost count of how many miscarriages she’s had. Eight or nine, she thinks. She and NBA player Dwyane Wade have been together since 2008, and went through years of IVF in an attempt to have a baby.

What really devastated Union was that in 2013, Wade had a baby with another woman. In her new book, You Got Something Stronger?, she’s opened up about the experience.

Union, best known for movies like She’s All That and Bring It On, met Wade in 2007 at a Super Bowl party. Union had recently divorced her first husband, NFL player Chris Howard, while Wade was just beginning a messy divorce from his first wife Siohvaughn, the mother of his two children.

Wade had been crushing on Union since he was in college, when he used to have posters of her on his wall, but it took years for them to go public with their relationship.

Wade faced lawsuits from his first wife, including one alleging that the children received "medium size gifts" from Wade for Christmas the previous year, while Union got "the biggest gift of all".

Eventually, Wade was awarded sole custody of his children and the lawsuits were dropped. Union took on the role of parent to Wade’s children, Zaire and Zaya (who came out as a transgender girl at the age of 12), as well as Wade’s nephew Dahveon, who he was also raising.

They formed a close family, with the kids telling Union at one point that she should be a stay-at-home mum.

"They had looked up how much their dad made and they thought that I should not work – I should just be at home like the other mums of their friends because 'Dad is rich and you should just stay home and we should be a normal family like everyone else,'" she told Gwyneth Paltrow’s The Goop podcast.

In early 2013, things between Union and Wade got a little rocky. Wade told Jay Leno on The Tonight Show that he and Union took a break, mainly due to the demands of their careers.

“Celebrity relationships [are] very hard,” he said.

“This was a big year for us and our relationship from the standpoint of she was shooting her show Being Mary Jane, going most of the year. I was dealing with my injuries, trying to win a championship, so we kinda took a step back.”