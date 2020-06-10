Her name was Gabriella Delaney. And she was killed inside her home, at just 20 years old.

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains names and descriptions of people who have died.

– With AAP.



Gabriella Delaney, a young woman with a passion for art, was found dead in her Western Sydney apartment on Monday night in a domestic violence-related incident.

The 20-year-old woman, who was originally from Western Australia, was allegedly killed by her older brother, who she resided with in Cambridge Park.

Lucas Delaney, 30, was arrested on Tuesday. He will remain in custody after being charged with her murder.

The young woman's body was discovered after her Western Australia-based family raised concerns about her welfare. They had not heard from her for five days.

Detective Inspector Jason Pietruszka from Nepean Police Area Command described the scene as "confronting".

"The cause of death at the moment is being investigated," he said.

"By that I mean the lady had not been seen since June 3, so we are dealing with a situation where further examination is required to get an actual cause of death.

"We do believe unfortunately that it is foul play and it is being investigated as a homicide.

"It was quite a confronting scene."