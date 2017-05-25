A young woman is dead. Now the last man to see her alive is a dating expert.

Gable Tostee, the 31-year-old from the Gold Coast who last October was acquitted for the murder of Warriena Wright, is back on Tinder and agreeing to media interviews.

He was the last person to see 26-year-old Wright, a tourist from New Zealand, alive before she fell to her death from the balcony of his 14th floor apartment in 2014.

Now, he’s been on national radio telling us about his love life, sharing his advice for online dating, and criticising the ‘ethics’ of people who call him a ‘killer’.

“I don’t kiss and tell, not anymore,” Tostee told Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on KIIS FM this morning, in an interview that came about after Tostee challenged the media to let him tell his story.

“Since the media seems so infatuated with me, instead of making misleading fake news stories every time I scratch my back, I challenge any outlet to hold a live, unedited discussion with me,” he reportedly posted to Facebook on April 24. “I’ll bet they are too chicken sh*t.”

KIIS gave him the platform.

“After the charge, as part of the bail conditions, I was prohibited from going on Tinder,” Tostee told the radio station. “[Now I’m back on], I don’t use it as frequently as I used to.”

"A lot of the time I wonder 'do they recognise me or know who I am?'" he continued. "A lot of people [I meet on Tinder] don't mention it. Some might not bring it up out of politeness, sometimes it's an elephant in the room."

'It' being the fact Totsee locked a screaming Wright out on the balcony before she plunged to her death.

'It' being the way he recorded the entire evening, so we could hear the pair arguing.

'It' being the fact a young woman is dead and Tostee is giving radio stations updates on his love life.

Tostee told the Kyle and Jackie O Show he didn't have a doubt of his acquittal."You know the truth, you're just waiting for a moment,," he said. "I've been acquitted. It's unethical for people to call me a 'killer'."

He advised other people to start recording their dates, particularly if they're meeting through an online app.