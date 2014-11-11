Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. G20 Lockdown

Brisbane is in lockdown as the world leaders begin arriving ahead of the weekend’s G20 summit.

7600 politicians, delegates and media will be in the city that has precedented security operations in force.

On the agenda is the “Brisbane Action Plan” which will chart the way to 2% economic growth over the next four years.

Key points:

This morning’s first arrival was South African president Jacob Zuma.

6000 police are on call in Brisbane with 3000 officers on the ground at any one time. 1500 police from interstate and New Zealand will also attend.

US President Barack Obama will arrive at Amberley RAAF base on board Air Force One on Saturday before giving a speech at the University of Queensland.

President Putin will be staying at the Hilton Hotel in a king suite costing $615 a night.

While UK Prime Minister David Cameron will stay at a suite in the Treasury Hotel at $1,259 a night.

The Daily Mail reports that Tony Abbott will stay at Rydges in a deluxe king suite costing $309 a night.

Yesterday police had to remove light projectors, disguised as CCTV cameras, from buildings around the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre The Brisbane Times reports that the fake cameras were designed to project anti-G20 slogans and images on to nearby buildings.



2. Vladimir Putin’s smooth moves

The Russian President Vladimir Putin has been censored in the Chinese media after he deftly slipped a shawl over the shoulders of Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

CNN reports that the move was reported live to air on Chinese TV with voiceover from a CCTV anchor stating “President Putin has placed a coat on Peng Liyuan.”

It also gained a hashtag.

But by morning the Chinese sensors had wiped all traces of the move from existence.

Perhaps it really didn’t happen.

3. Abbott meets Putin

The Prime Minister Tony Abbott has met with Russia president Vladimir Putin while at the APEC summit in China demanding an apology and compensation.

The two leaders spoke for 15 minutes about the MH17 crash both saying on the meeting’s conclusion that they had concluded the investigation should continue with the full support of the international community.

A statement from Mr Abbott’s office said “The Prime Minister told Mr Putin that Australia was in possession of information suggesting that MH17 was destroyed by a missile from a launcher that had come out of Russia, was fired from inside eastern Ukraine and then returned to Russia.”

The ABC reports that in an earlier meeting Mr Putin had blamed the Ukrainian military for shooting down the plane.



4. ‘Purple pill’ linked to teen’s death

Fairfax Media reports that 19-year old Georgina Bartter who died after taking one-and-a-half ecstasy pills at a festival in Sydney on the weekend may have taken a “purple pill.”

NSW Police drug squad commander, Detective Superintendent Tony Cooke told Fairfax Media is did not matter what type of ecstasy it was.

“Quite simply, it doesn’t matter what colour or name the drug has been given, the user has absolutely no idea what it contains,” he said.

“Furthermore, they have absolutely no idea how their body may react to the drug.”



5. Boy hero praised around the world

An eight-year old boy who has been filmed saving the life of a young girl as he risks gun fire to pull her from under a car in war-torn Syria is being hailed around the world as a hero.