Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. G20 in Brisbane

As the leaders arrive in force for tomorrow’s G20 Leaders Summit, Brisbane is now a “declared” zone with 13 Brisbane and Gold Coast luxury hotels, the summit venue, the South Bank convention centre, all “red” or “restricted” zones.

The top of the agenda is economic growth. The Australian reports that in the wake of the new climate change agreement with China and the US some G20 members are expected to use the deal to force changes in this weekend’s communiqué to put a greater emphasis on climate change.

In other developments:

The Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives today in Brisbane.

The Crown Prince Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud the second in line to the Saudi throne arrived last night. The Saudi delegation is staying at Sanctuary Cove’s InterContinental Resort on the Gold Coast.

International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde and South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, have already landed in Brisbane.

British Prime Minister David Cameron will address a joint sitting of federal parliament in Canberra today.

Australia has sent two Anzac Class frigates and a surveillance plane to monitor the Russian warships which are headed towards Brisbane in international waters.

2. Please remove this roundabout the President is coming to town

The Secret Service has made a request to the Queensland authorities to bulldoze a roundabout on route to the University of Queensland which the secret service feared would slow down the Presidential Cadillac known as ‘The Beast.’

Another request was also made by the Saudi Arabian delegation for a motorcade made up of dozens of official cars to convey its VIPs from Brisbane International Airport to the Gold Coast where they are residing in five star hotels.

Both requests were rejected reports News Limited.

The roundabout remains standing and the motorcades are being restricted to 10 cars per delegation.



3. Vivienne Westwood slammed for comments on the poor

Fashion Designer Vivienne Westwood has been criticised for comments she made saying that the poor should just eat less if they can not afford organic food.

The millionaire designer made the comments on British radio as she delivered a petition to British parliament protesting about genetically modified food.

The radio interviewer suggested, “not everybody can afford to eat organic food”, Dame Vivienne replied: “Eat less!”

When she was then told that many people are visiting food banks because they don’t have enough to put on their tables, so “to eat less isn’t an option”, Dame Vivienne said

“They don’t have any choice – this is the point, isn’t it,” she said.

“You’ve got all these processed foods, which is the main reason people are getting fat. They’re not actually good for you – they don’t give you strength, they give you weight.

She has since attempted to clarify her comments saying “I’m deeply upset if anyone would think I don’t care about starving people or don’t understand the terrible situation some people are in, quite the opposite, I have spent years campaigning for social and human rights issues,” she said.



4. Australian fighters join IS fight

Australian Federal Police’s counter terrorism chief has told a Parliamentary committee that a group of radicalised Australians have slipped the net and gone to fight with Islamic State reports The Herald Sun.

5. Father serenades premmie baby

A video of a father serenading his baby born at 24 weeks has gone viral. The baby’s mother died in childbirth.

His father changed his nappy and held him, he kissed him and bathed him, dressed him in an outfit chosen by his wife and he sang to him.

The baby died shortly after.

The baby died shortly after.



