Could you sleep in a g-string? Rebecca Judd swears by it.

It’s the kind of debate that questions your very faith in humanity and all that’s good.

Like tom-a-to or tom-ah-to. Top sheet or no top sheet. And socks with thongs *shudders*.

The divide between women who prefer granny undies and those who swear by a G banger is greater than the Pacific Ocean. And it never fails to get a conversation going.

Such women include radio co-hosts Rebecca Judd and Kate ‘Monty’ Diamond, who hashed this one out on Kiss FM’s ‘The 3pm Pick Up’.

And how did such a conversation come about on live national radio, exactly? At the hands of an extremely uncomfortable pair of knickers, that’s how.

"Today I'm wearing a 'Brazilian' undie," Judd confessed.

"Not quite a full brief but not quite a G and these, I understand, are so annoying.

"They kind of creep up your bum and they don't quite cover your bum, so you always feel it. But with a G string... it's like wearing a watch.

"For the first day or two, you feel it but then after that, you don't feel it at all. I always sleep in G strings."