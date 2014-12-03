10 funny technology fails we're all embarrassingly guilty of.

By ZOE LAWRENCE

I honestly spend about 98.6% of my time using some form of technology – my phone, laptop, iPad, Kindle – and still continue to be absolutely useless with almost all of it. I attract tech issues like pale-skinned people attract sunburn.

Here are some of the many tech fails I’ve suffered in the past…

1. Texting the wrong person.

Everyone has done this at some point or another and I’ve done it more than once. The funniest was probably when I texted my boss instead of my boyfriend. It was a really whiney text and I sounded like the high-maintenance girlfriend of the century. Luckily, my boss thought it was hilarious – and even thanked me for not sending her an accidental sext.

2. Emailing “reply all” instead of just one person.

This is especially awkward when it’s a particularly personal – or bitchy – reply. Hellloooo everyone’s inboxes. Urgh.

3. When you put someone on hold… only you don’t.

The other day, a colleague put someone on hold and bitched about them to another colleague. And then they got back on the phone – only to discover that the person had heard every word. This is the awkward moment to beat all awkward moments.

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by Universal Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100 per cent authentic and written in their own words.

4. Programming your alarm clock for PM instead of AM.

“Sorry that I was late for work today. I am twenty-three and yet still have difficulty working out how to set an alarm on my phone.”

5. When you lend a friend your USB…

Only to remember that the USB has plenty of embarrassing things on there which they will now see. Including all the seasons of those TV shows that you don’t want to admit to watching and enjoying. (Am I the only person with a serious addiction to Say Yes To The Dress? Please say no…). This is not such a bad situation when it’s a good friend and they can just laugh at your terrible taste. But I did this with a friend who just handed the USB back to me with super-silent judgey eyes. Gah.