After watching her human putting in his dentures, this clever girl had an idea.

We’d like to introduce you to Maggie.
Maggie is a wee pup who is also very clever.
After watching her human put in his dentures every day, Maggie had a very clever idea.
The small doggo decided to steal her human’s dentures while he was napping.
You guyssss! A few months ago my dog, Maggie, stole my dads dentures while he was napping (his gums had been hurting him so he took them out mid-afternoon) and he found her like this. Lmfaooo im deadddd rn remembering this @dog_feelings @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/lz9WIKFJEg
— Eunice (@eUniFiEd) August 24, 2018
Twitter user @eUniFiEd shared the hilarious results online.
“You guyssss! A few months ago my dog, Maggie, stole my dad’s dentures while he was napping (his gums had been hurting him so he took them out mid-afternoon) and he found her like this,” she wrote on Twitter.
“Lmfaooo im deadddd rn remembering this.”
Maggie, of course, quickly went viral.
That’s hilarious and terrifying simultaneously!
— SpookySpacePrincess (@femmeaquatic) August 27, 2018
Holy Jesus. Imagine meeting that in a dark hallway. ????????
— Sarah C (@RealSarahC) August 28, 2018