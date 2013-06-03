beauty

Fun things to do with your kids - before they're grown

From camping to cooking, we've rounded up more than 30 awesome things you need to do with your kids — now!
Sleep outdoors.

Sleep outdoors

Whether you go camping or pitch a tent in your own backya
Teach them a prized family recipe.

Teach them a prized family recipe
Go on a road trip.

Go on a road trip
Tell your daughter about your first kiss.

Tell your daughter about your first kiss
Research your family tree together.

Research your family tree together
Show them where you grew up.

Show them where you grew up
Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives.

Have the kids ask grandma and grandpa about their lives
Visit your state capital.

Visit your state capital

Never paid a visit to Perth, Hobart, Darwin?
Stay overnight in a zoo.

Stay overnight in a zoo
Cheer for your favourite team.

Cheer for your favourite team
Take them to the country your ancestors were from.

Take them to the country your ancestors were from
Watch a TV show taping.

Watch a TV show taping

You're not Australian until you've seen a taping of Australia's Funniest Home Videos, or at least entered, right?
Learn a new sport.

Learn a new sport
Parliament House, Canberra.

Parliament House, Canberra
Take them to see Uluru.

Take them to see Uluru

Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock, is Australia's most recognised natural wonder. It's unique and beautiful and a must-do for all families.
Catch a theatre show.

Catch a theatre show
Show them what a real view looks like.

Show them what a real view looks like

Locations like Sydney Tower (Centrepoint Tower) have heart-stopping views of the city and special tours
Have a professional take your family photo.

Have a professional take your family photo
Take a cruise together.

Take a Cruise
Go on a train ride.

Go on a train ride

Board a magic carpet made of steel and see the landsc
Go whale-watching.

Go whale-watching

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

    You Beauty
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???