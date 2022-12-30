A 'heartless' joke and Sex and the City parallels: 10 things you didn’t know about Emily In Paris.

'Tis the season to binge watch a silly show about a pretty girl living an aesthetic life in Paris and get so much FOMO that you book an impulsive trip to anywhere just to feel alive.

Oh, that’s just me? Oh, dear...

Video via Netflix.

Regardless of where you’re up to in your own Emily in Paris journey, here are some obscure but fun facts about the show and cast that are certain to have you going... 'huh' whilst thoughtfully nodding your head.

1. Chef Gabriel was a chef in real life before becoming an actor.

Chef Gabriel, played by French actor and model Lucas Bravo, was a chef in real life before the show! The actor told EW, "A few years ago, I was working in this bar and one of the sous-chefs left, and I told them... 'I don't think I can learn anything more at the bar. Can I assist you?' And he accepted. So for two months, I was basically a sous-chef, and I had a blast."