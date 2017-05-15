Just in case you were living in a faraway ice castle somewhere over the past few years, Frozen is basically a religion now among young kids. ‘Let It Go’ is still on repeat in millions of families’ households, and probably will be until Frozen 2 eventually defrosts in 2019. And, to those who still don’t know the lyrics yet…what are you doing with your life?!

But Frozen is so much more than ‘Let It Go’ and Princess Elsa dress-ups. I’ve heard friends of mine (both with kids and without) casually quoting lines from the Disney phenomenon – which is also an upcoming Disney On Ice production – in everyday conversation, because it’s full of hidden wisdom. Sure, we all know the film’s overall message about staying true to yourself and sticking by your sister – but there’s also some real lessons we can take from Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and pals during our daily moments of soul-searching.

Here are 10 quotes that’ll thaw you out:

1. “You can’t marry a man you just met!” (Elsa)

Tell that to every contestant on any reality dating show. This is sound life advice, because it really does help getting to know a guy before you commit your life to him. Like, what’s he going to be like to live with? Can he cook? Do the dishes? Have a conversation about feelings? So many questions, so much to sort out in advance.

2. "I like warm hugs." (Olaf)