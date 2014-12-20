The song “Let it Go” from the animated smash, Frozen, might just have the ironic lyrics of all time. Because every single time I hear that song, my brain grabs a hold of it and I JUST CAN’T LET IT GO.

“Let it goooo. Let it goooo.” That one line, which happens to be the only lyric I know, ends up stuck in my head swimming around and around for hours in a way that throws me back to the clutches of the Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon – a song that I also only know one, very repetitively annoying, line of.

But now the director of the world’s biggest animated film, Jennifer Lee, has something to say to parents about this particularly insidious ear worm.

She’s really sorry, guys.

The 43-year-old director told the Hollywood Reporter that the response to the song, made so popular by the film, has been changing over time.

“A year ago, I’d meet people who, when they found out who I was, they’d say, ‘Oh, we love the songs! We sing them all the time.’ Now they’re like, ‘Yep, we’re still listening to those songs,’ ” she said.

“I’ve gone from, ‘Thank you,’ to, ‘Sorry!’ ”

For those of you unfamiliar with the song – check out this acoustic version with Jimmy Fallon and Frozen actress Idina Menzel…

With the resounding success of the epic animated film, the song is probably about all Jennifer has to apologise for.

The Disney creation, which won the Oscar for best animated feature, has also become the highest-grossing film in that genre. Of all time. Making a whopping $1.27 billion worldwide in the 12 months since it’s release date.

And with rumours of a Frozen sequel in the works, we know there’s bound to be a new catchy song for us all to succumb to. Er…we can’t wait.

The animated cast of Frozen.

