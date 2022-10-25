'His love taught me so much.' The heartbreaking true story behind Netflix's From Scratch.

Netflix's From Scratch can be deceiving.

Both the cover art and the first couple of episodes lead you to believe the series is a light-hearted romantic comedy, kind of like Emily in Paris meets Under The Tuscan Sun.

But From Scratch is a different kind of beast. The series, which is based on Tembi Locke's 2019 memoir of the same name, follows a couple's entire love story from start to finish. And there's no happily ever after.

Speaking to TODAY, Locke explained that viewers are in for a different kind of love story.

"They are in for a love story that, like life, is surprising and ever changing. A love story that deepens in ways that perhaps you don't know could happen. They're also in for a love story that goes beyond romantic love – bigger and more expansive than just romantic love," she said.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's From Scratch. Post continues below.

In 2018, when Locke was still working on her manuscript, her sister Attica, a bestselling novelist who was serving as a co-executive producer on Little Fires Everywhere, pitched her memoir as a TV show.

"Attica was like, 'Don’t be mad, but I kind of just pitched your book [as a TV show]'," Locke told Netflix's Tudum earlier this year. "I was like, 'What?' Because literally it was still a manuscript."

"To share it felt very vulnerable, but I wrote [the memoir] from my heart, and this is another moment where I’m just going to take the leap from my heart," she explained.

"I thought, 'How many times am I going to get a call like this in a lifetime? So I was like, 'You know what? Attica just pushed us off the cliff. Let’s see if we’re going to sprout wings and fly'."

Reese Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine picked it up, and the sisters co-wrote the script together. Locke served as a co-creator and executive producer on the show, while Attica was the showrunner.