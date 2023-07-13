'Every day at work I felt unseen and unheard. Then something happened that changed everything.'

Every day, for nearly two decades, I stepped into the fast-paced world of corporate environments.

From management roles to climbing the ladder of success, I was known as the girl committed to work, always putting the job and the companies I worked with first.

I achieved great success becoming a senior leader with roles as varied as heading a regional quality assurance team to the daily fresh operations industry that required me to be on call 24/7.

Typically, as I earned more, the desire for more consumed me.

Money and status became my measure of worth in my own head, propelling me forward while leaving other areas of my life lacking.

It was in early 2019 that a crisis at work pushed me to my breaking point. For three gruelling months, I worked endless hours, sacrificing my well-being. Sleep became elusive, and when it did come, I would jolt awake, heart racing, sweating profusely.

Panic consumed me, leaving me feeling out of control and disconnected from myself. It was the beginning of a journey that had shaped the path I’m on today.

My partner and I made a bold decision. We escaped the rat race, seeking solace on the Central Coast. It’s a sleepy town, and in complete contrast to the city life I had known my entire life.