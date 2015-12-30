'My sister says I'm not allowed to be friends with her ex.'

My sister and her husband have been divorced for a number of years. We’re all used to it by now. One day they were together, the next they weren’t. Their kids are in their new routine and my sister and her ex co-parent almost seamlessly.

They both seem to have moved on with their lives.

At the time of the breakup all I cared about was that my sister was okay with it. I didn’t think much about my feelings or my family’s feelings. We just wanted to help her transition into her new life.

Recently my sister was given an amazing work opportunity and had to go away for work for a few weeks. Her ex picked up the kids and took them to his place for the duration. During that time our dad ended up in hospital for a knee replacement. My sister called him from work to wish him well and explain that she couldn’t be there. Next thing we knew, her ex was walking into my dad’s hospital room with their children for a visit.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Family Law’ below. Post continues after video.

At first we didn’t know what to say. We all sort of fell silent as he smiled at us. My nephews ran up to their dad for a hug.

I hesitated for a few more seconds and then I decided, stuff it. I walked up to him and gave him a kiss on the cheek and a big hug, like he was a long-lost loved one, which he really was. The truth is that I’d missed him, we’d all missed him.

Following my lead, my dad, mum and brother all greeted him warmly too. He’s always been such a great guy and we’ve always considered it such a shame that he and my sister broke up. There was no major bust up, bad behaviour, they just couldn’t make it work.