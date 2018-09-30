tv

This original Friends script will completely change the way you watch the show.

There are few television moments that were more formative than Ross and Rachel’s break.

It was a relationship that set precedents for adult relationships for years to come.

We’re positive the relationship has been referred to in at least 30 per cent of actual human breakups since the 90s.

ross and rachel
PLS.

But in a recent interview with Metro.Co.Uk, the director of Friends, Kevin S. Bright, said it was NEVER. MEANT. TO. HAPPEN.

"I would say initially when [Ross and Rachel] was planned it wasn’t planned that way, that came a little bit later," he told the publication.

"‘We were well aware the audience wanted to keep them together but everything that was keeping them apart – we realised when we got them together when the first kiss happened we go, 'Wow, the air has kind of gone out of the balloon'... There wasn’t that sexual tension anymore," he added.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

WATCH CLUB: Stan's 'The Comey Rule' Nails Trump

The Spill

MAFS: 25 Broken People

Mamamia Recaps

Hugh Jackman Is The Lucky One

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

And alas, the writers - Marta Kauffman and David Crane - changed pop culture history.

Yep. The Ross and Rachel break is a lie.

How do you feel about Ross and Rachel's break? Tell us in the comments. 

Want to help Mamamia with some new ideas? Plus go in the chance to win $50? Take our quick survey now.

MMSurvey
Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout